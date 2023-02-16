Rito Forge announced today that Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Storyaction-adventure set in the world of Runeterra and developed by the Spanish Tequila Works (RiME), will arrive on our consoles in the autumn period, at the end of the year.
Below you will find the official information about the game and a set of images.
In this single player adventure, venture into the idyllic but treacherous world of the Freljord as Nunu, a young boy searching for his lost mother. Uncover the secrets, myths and legends buried deep within the frozen tundra together with your best friend, a wise and playful yeti named Willump, and unravel an inspiring story one puzzle at a time.
Developed by Tequila Works, the studio behind RiME, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story invites new and existing players to experience the League of Legends universe from a new perspective.
Main features
- Explore an extraordinary world – Discover the surprising wonders (and dangers) of the Freljord. Discover a magical world and its never-before-seen wonders as you traverse the frozen tundra.
- Discover an exciting story – Unravel a gripping story of hope, loss, and friendship forged in frost. As you guide Nunu and Willump on their journey, uncover the truth behind the most carefully kept secrets of the Freljord.
- Discover a new legend – The League of Legends universe is yours to explore! Newcomers and veteran players alike can experience the world of the Freljord up close and personal for the first time.