A submarine used for tourist visits to the Titanic has disappeared – breaking latest news

World

A submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boston Coast Guard has confirmed to the BBC that search and rescue operations are underway. It is unclear how many people were aboard the submarine at the time of the disappearance.

The famous wreck lies 3,800 meters on the bottom of the Atlantic approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The passenger liner struck an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died.

– The spot where the Titanic sank – A photo taken from the Ocean Gate Expeditions website, a company that organizes tours to the wreck of the Titanic

Article being updated…

