A woman in Germany returned worn clothes to a store and received money | Info

A woman in Germany got new clothes and money after being scammed in a store.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Police in Osterhofen in the Bavarian district of Degendorf in Germanyis looking for a woman who fraudulently got new clothes and money in a store.

As reported by the police, the woman bought children’s clothes in a store in Osterhofen on Thursday, May 25. After a few hours, she came back to the store to return the clothes. The employees did not see anything suspicious and returned her money. However, when the woman left, they noticed that the clothes had been worn.

“The woman put the tags of the clothes bought that day on the worn clothes and returned them to the store. With the money she got, she managed to disappear in time“, it was announced from the police investigating the incredible fraud. Details about the woman have not been published. It is also not known how much she damaged the store.

The police mentioned that they are looking for the woman who perpetrated the fraud.

(WORLD/fenix-magazine.de)