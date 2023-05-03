A woman in Indonesia forcibly opened the elevator door and fell into the shaft Info

A woman in Indonesia forced open an elevator door and fell through the shaft. Her body was found three days later.

Asija Sinta Devi (38) was killed at the airport in Kualanamu and Medanu in Indonesia. after she forcefully opened the elevator door and fell down the shaft. A video of the terrible tragedy was published on social networks.

It shows how the unfortunate woman got into the elevator. By the way, the elevator has two doors. She entered one, and in a moment another one opened and closed behind her. In the next moment, Asia presses the button on the elevator and calls someone on the phone. After that, he tries to force open the door.

She managed to open them, and then fell through the elevator shaft. According to the mirror, Devi went to meet her nephew at the passenger check-in area at the Kualanamu airport on April 24. She went up to the second floor. The video also shows that she was confused when the elevator stopped because the door she was facing remained closed.

Devi reportedly called her niece to tell her she was captured. The family begged airport staff to look for her, but they could not find her at the airport terminal. She was only found three days later due to an unpleasant smell coming from the area at the foot of the elevator and staff were called to investigate.

The body was discovered at the bottom of the shaft and was pulled out after five hours. Dedi Al Subur, the airport’s head of corporate communications, reportedly blamed the accident on a malfunctioning elevator, claiming that Devi tried to force the door open. The victim’s brother, Raja Hasibuan, does not believe that his sister is guilty and states that the elevator is poorly secured. “Twe shot the footage from the elevator because we lost contact with her there“, said Hasibuan.

