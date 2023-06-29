Aca Lukas is not in a fight with Jelena Karleusa | Entertainment

Aca Lukas revealed his relationship with Jelena Karleusa after the brutal insults they sent to each other because of Milica Pavlović and Ana Nikolić.

While Aca stood aside Ana NikolićJelena vigorously defended Milica Pavlović with whom he has excellent relations today, and this “war” lasted for days. However, Karleuša is recently followed Aca and Ana on Instagramso Lukas found out if the hatchets were buried.

“I never even had an argument with Jelena Karleusa. We always had some disputes, but whenever we see each other, we talk. It hasn’t happened once that we meet somewhere without getting in touch with each other, regardless of what happened before. Otherwise, we don’t have such a friendly relationship that we hear and see each other all the time, so we never had an argument“Aca said.



“WE HAVE PAGAN LANGUAGES”: Lukas and Karleuša insulted each other the most terribly – PUBLICLY, and here’s how they react when they accidentally meet!

“We didn’t meet after that, but I guarantee, if we had met – we would have laughed. Jelena and I are a little pagan in languagethen it happens that through the media we make a papazjanija, and that’s it,” explained Lukas in the show “Ekskluziv”, and this is how Ana Nikolić spoke to Milica Pavlović in one video:

