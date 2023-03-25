Home World Accident today in Finale Emilia (Modena), motorbike against a tractor: 17 year old very serious
World

Accident today in Finale Emilia (Modena), motorbike against a tractor: 17 year old very serious

by admin
Accident today in Finale Emilia (Modena), motorbike against a tractor: 17 year old very serious

Finale Emilia (Modena), 25 March 2023 – He is hospitalized in very serious condition and motorcyclist 17 year old victim of a car accident happened this morning in Massa Finalese.

From what was reconstructed by the Local Police of Finale Emilia who are dealing with the surveys, the Italian boy who lives in San Martino Spino (Mirandola) around 11 was traveling via Albero on the saddle of his enduro motorbike when, for reasons still under investigation, hit a tractor with trailer (fruit cart) driven by a resident.

A violent impact along the straight, where it seems that the agricultural vehicle had stopped to turn: the young centaur was embossed ending up disastrously on the asphalt and suffering very serious injuries.

Rescue was immediately triggered and the 118 helicopter was landed. The medical personnel, once the boy had been assessed and stabilized, loaded him onto the vehicle which flew at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. The prognosis is guarded.

The road remained closed a few hours to allow the rescue and reliefs of the Local Police. As for the 31-year-old involved in a scooter accident on Friday in Motta di Cavezzo, he is still hospitalized in intensive care.

See also  More explosions in Transnistria, the shadow of the Donbass stretches over Moldova: "They want to drag us into the war"

You may also like

Italy in Malta for redemption, Mancini: «Retegui deserves...

TikTok, China attacks the US: “Their actions against...

Silvija Nedeljković married the goalkeeper of Crvena Zvezda...

Earth Hour, from Rome to Shanghai the world...

Russia, opponent Vikhareva poisoned with heavy metals: “I...

Russia, how big is the nuclear arsenal and...

Tornado in Mississippi: at least 23 dead

Croatia Wales 1:1 qualification for the European Championship...

The influence of the telephone on health |...

the highest with a ticket played online

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy