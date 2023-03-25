Finale Emilia (Modena), 25 March 2023 – He is hospitalized in very serious condition and motorcyclist 17 year old victim of a car accident happened this morning in Massa Finalese.

From what was reconstructed by the Local Police of Finale Emilia who are dealing with the surveys, the Italian boy who lives in San Martino Spino (Mirandola) around 11 was traveling via Albero on the saddle of his enduro motorbike when, for reasons still under investigation, hit a tractor with trailer (fruit cart) driven by a resident.

A violent impact along the straight, where it seems that the agricultural vehicle had stopped to turn: the young centaur was embossed ending up disastrously on the asphalt and suffering very serious injuries.

Rescue was immediately triggered and the 118 helicopter was landed. The medical personnel, once the boy had been assessed and stabilized, loaded him onto the vehicle which flew at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. The prognosis is guarded.

The road remained closed a few hours to allow the rescue and reliefs of the Local Police. As for the 31-year-old involved in a scooter accident on Friday in Motta di Cavezzo, he is still hospitalized in intensive care.