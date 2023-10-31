Aiko the Group, review of They Are Pointing a Gun at Me (2023)

In what is his second album after “It’s totally serious…” (Elefant, 10) (and also after the magnificent version they made of the “Toro” from El Columpio Asesino), Aiko the Group face an additional twist around that subgenre that in the nineties came to be called tontipop, and to which groups such as Los Fresones Rebeldes, Meteosat or Vacaciones gave luster, many of whom were active precisely in Elefant Records. Under the protection of the same label, the quartet thoroughly expresses that pop without apparent complications and that, more in depth than in form, exhibits the punk branch of philosophy. Dit It Yourselfwith Carlos Hernández betting on a respectful production towards the essence of the group.

The message of the training based in Madrid is loaded with acidity, poured directly onto the objective topics. Namely: bar rudeness, social misfits, anxiety or heartbreak, all of them occurring in songs born under a common stylistic nexus. The same one that gives global meaning to the album and, at times, is somewhat obstinate in resources, reverting with little concealment to its own parameters. Themes that, in any case, lead to songs that are unprejudiced, colorful and, frequently, performed out loud, among which stand out “I’m a stupid failure.” (with the collaboration of Mujeres), the single “K weighs”, “It’s your way of hiding something that’s on your mind.” (with Olaya from Mexican Axolotls), “Romantinsky” or the acceleration of “The Saddle” (the best of the lot) already in the final section of the LP.

They are all songs of just over two minutes, endowed with more body and elaboration than a somewhat clueless first glance might suggest. “They are pointing a gun at me” It is an album with a youthful spirit for the here and now, which adds ephemeral and sometimes conflicting emotions and which, surely, does not pursue eternal transcendence either. In return, he relies on humor and the verticality of the moment as throwing weapons. “I decide to do evil without any remorse” sing Aiko the Group in “GTA”and precisely that premise seems to have guided the band in the mission of giving birth to these eleven pieces that, incidentally, include popular nods to Lola Flores, M-Clan or Estopa.