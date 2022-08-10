NEW YORK – “If the investigators focused on the safe kept in Mar-a-Lago it means one thing: they knew where and what to look for. In my opinion that search is the result of a tip: a witness spoke. There must be a mole in the flock of Donald Trump: yes, an informant. “Nick Akerman is convinced of that. Today a lawyer specializing in government investigations, an expert in corruption and industrial espionage, in 1973, at only 26 years old, he was the youngest member of the team of Archibald Cox: the special prosecutor who he first investigated Richard Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, the Democratic Committee’s illegal wiretapping scandal half a century ago.When Cox was fired at the behest of the president, Akerman worked for his successor, Leon Jaworski.

Does Monday night’s search of Trump’s resort mark a turning point in the investigation?

“It is the most eloquent external signal of this. Searching the residence of a former president is no small business: it is not done on the basis of assumptions. To obtain the warrant you need the signature of a federal judge, a figure outside the investigation who takes the responsibility only on the basis of concrete evidence. Today everyone is talking about classified documents not given to the Archives. Ok, but what documents are they? Not something that the investigators have known for 18 months. In that safe there must have been explosive stuff, of which only recently became known, I would say in the last 30 days. I insist, a witness spoke “.

Who could it have been?

“Impossible to say, the investigations by the Justice Department are very discreet. But through the revelations of the Commission investigating the events of January 6, we know of concrete links between the militiamen of right-wing extremist organizations such as Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and the former Advisor to President Roger Stone. Of these many, including the leaders, have been indicted. Five have become collaborators of justice. They certainly did not provide decisive information to the search. But it is clear how thorough and thorough the investigation is. they know many things, they make connections unknown to us. They have the elements to convince those who know to speak “.

What was in Trump’s safe?

“My idea – a guess, mind you, not based on hard data – is that it did not contain simple classified information. If it had been materials that directly concerned him, Trump would have destroyed them. If anything, there was evidence to indict other people. Dossier that he may have used to ensure his loyalty. ”

A very serious accusation. You are a former prosecutor, if you were in charge of the investigation what would you do?

“Nothing different than what my colleagues are doing. Many do not understand how incredibly long and delicate these investigations are. We will not know what the Justice Department has found and has in hand, until all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place. . It is not even said that the investigation will end with an indictment. They will proceed only if what they have in hand goes beyond reasonable doubt. ”

Trump likened the raid on his home to spying on the Watergate …

“He knows no shame, he has done very serious acts out in the open, trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power even sparking a riot. He went much further than Richard Nixon who abused federal agencies and obstructed justice but did not attempt to occupy the Parliament”

Do you risk ending up in prison?

“Yes. He will at least be indicted: in addition to the Justice Department there are several independent investigations on him, including that of Georgia where he tried to influence the result of the vote.”

The whole Republican party is with him …

“The many investigations are killing him politically. Of course, today the Republicans support him en bloc. It is convenient for the electoral campaign to paint him as persecuted. And his base will remain by his side whatever happens. But, the polls say, the news that continue to emerge they have a hold on the undecided: people want facts, not another 4 years of drama. If we have another Republican president, I doubt it will be Donald Trump. “