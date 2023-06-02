Home » Al Pacino asked for a paternity test | Fun
Al Pacino (83) allegedly suspected that the child his girlfriend Nor Alfalah (29) is expecting is not his, so he asked to confirm paternity with a DNA test.

In fact, the actor did not believe that the child was his because of a medical problem that usually causes infertility. Nor, who is currently eight months pregnant, eventually took a test that proved Pacino was the father of her child.

A source close to the couple told foreign media that Pacino was visibly surprised when he learned that his girlfriend was pregnant.

The couple has been in a relationship for two years, and were seen together for the first time in April last year. Her last known relationship ended in 2017, with Mick Jager, and she was previously linked to Clint Eastwood.

By the way, Al Pacino has a daughter Julie (33) and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton from previous relationships, writes TMZ.

