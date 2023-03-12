Aleksandra Nikolić showed the tattoo on her groin that she dedicated to her ex-boyfriend.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The starlet has a large number of drawings on her body, and one of them attracted a lot of attention from viewers, as well as her boyfriend Filip Car. Her current partner is upset that she got the first letter of her ex-boyfriend’s name tattooed on her groin.

As Filip is someone who saw Alex naked, he claims that the tattoo is on the private part, while Nikolić denies it and says that it is the stomach.

“How about the stomach? Is there a stomach here? Pi**’s stomach, I don’t know,” said the Tsar furiously while Aleksandra pointed to the part where her tattoo is. Look at the tattoo and Alexandra in a bikini:

