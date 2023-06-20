Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

An old photo of Aleksandra Nikolić surfaced from the period when she was working as an animator lady.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The biography of the winners was the topic several times, and the details were revealed in front of the cameras. In the Cooperative, some participants accused her of engaging in prostitution in Bujanovac, which she denied, pointing out that she worked as an animist lady. Then she pointed out that her job was to look nice and sit with the guests and encourage them to spend as much money as possible in the club.

Now a photo has surfaced from the period when she was engaged in that business. On one Instagram page, a photo of Alexandra from the past appeared, who was in the company of two older men and then she looked completely different, and the comments just followed one after the other.

This is how Aleksandra Nikolić looked like an anime ladypic.twitter.com/IJSokEe3qR — Malagaravaa (@vaskekopirinac)March 31, 2023

Look at Aleksandra now:



Let us remind you that Aleksandra lived with her grandmother in the countryside while her Slovenian mother worked abroad. At the age of 11, she met her father Aca and for years she witnessed domestic violence, so at the age of 18 she ran away from home and started working in a club. She was brutally beaten in Switzerland, and then fled to Turkey. where she ended up in prison.

