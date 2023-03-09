Home World An English journalist attacked Ataman for his comments about Zvezda and Delija | Sports
English journalist Sam Street, who follows events in Serbia and often reports about our country, taught Ergin Ataman a lesson because of everything that happened in “Pionir” between him and Zvezda fans.

Crvena zvezda defeated Efes in “Pionir” and thus returned to the game for placement in the quarterfinals of this competition, and apart from basketball, there was a lot of talk about insults to Ergin Ataman. Zvezda fans greeted him with shouts of “F*ck you Ataman”, translated as “F*ck you Ataman”, all because of earlier conflicts with the Turkish coach.

After that, Ataman himself spoke out and pointed out that the fans of Red Star are “a shame for the Euroleague”, and his assistant, who after the exclusion of the Turkish coach, ended this match on the bench leading the team, also spoke with derogatory shouts. And now reactions from abroad are coming!

English “Sana” journalist Sam Street, who usually reports regularly about Serbia, took the side of Zvezda fans and told Ataman that insults from the stands were the least he could expect: “When you look at the history of the relationship between Red Star and Ataman, he should be grateful that they just yelled at him “f*ck you”, wrote Sam Street.

Ergin Ataman got into conflicts with Red Star fans in 2014 when he was the coach of Galatasaray. Then, during the Euroleague match between that Istanbul club and Efes, the red and white fan Marko Ivković was killed, and Ataman found it appropriate to comment on that unfortunate event by saying that Zvezda fans are “terrorists” who “attack the Turkish people”.

