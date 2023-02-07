Home World Anda Adam with her cleavage exposed on the ski slope
Anda Adam with her cleavage exposed on the ski slope

by admin
Anda Adam with her cleavage exposed on the ski slope

Anda Adam does what he does and manages to stand out with every post that appears on his Instagram account. The 42-year-old singer posed on a ski slope wearing a red jumpsuit with cleavage on display.

Surprisingly, Anda Adam did not achieve the desired effect, on the contrary, many of his followers were outraged both by the position in which he was photographed and by the fact that the pictures are edited, something that can be seen from a mail.

“In 2023, it won’t work with pictures like this anymore… everything has already been seen too much by everyone, it’s boring. I advise you to try other pictures”; “For real, Anda? That’s all it took”; “Too bad you’re not the one in the pictures”, are just some of the messages from those who didn’t like the pose in which Anda Adam appears.

Photo source: Instagram

