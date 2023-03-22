The former forward of Defense, Racine, Metz, Minnesota and other famous teams has already failed doping tests.

Argentinian football player Brian Fernandez (28) played for numerous clubs in his native country, managed to perform in France, Chile, Mexico and the USA, and his career could be completely destroyed by narcotics! He is a striker at one time suspended for testing positive for cocainebut that wasn’t enough to sober him up – he continued with illegal substances, so now he’s back in the spotlight.

The once great talent of Argentine football filled the front pages last weekend because he the public in Argentina suspected that he had disappeared! His car was found in the Santa Fe area, and the family only later confirmed that they actually knew where Brian was. Because he has been struggling with cocaine addiction for three years, they decided it would be best for him not to be around his son but to spend time at his uncle’s house, who makes sure that Fernandez does not continue his vices.

The abandoned car was a coincidence because Brian ran out of gas and had no money with him to fill the tank. On the other hand, he arrived safely at the location and there was no need to panic, said his chosen one, Araceli Fesija, who has been the strongest supporter in his fight for years.

By the way, Brajan Fernandez tested positive for two consecutive tests in his native country in 2015, while playing for Racing. He was then sentenced to a two-year suspension partially ruined his career, and now he could think about completely stopping playing football because he hasn’t played for any club since September of the previous year. It is much more important to fight and stop using cocaine.

