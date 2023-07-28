Home » Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as Municipal Worker in Vehicle Theft Case
Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as Municipal Worker in Vehicle Theft Case

Arrest Made in Juarez City: Suspect Posed as Municipal Worker in Vehicle Theft Case

Juarez City – The State Investigation Agency, in collaboration with the North Zone District Prosecutor’s Office, has successfully executed an arrest warrant against a man named Victor Manuel BV. The warrant was issued due to his involvement in vehicle theft and impersonating a public official.

According to the investigations conducted by the Public Ministry’s Car Theft Unit, Víctor Manuel BV disguised himself as a municipal worker and utilized a tow truck to carry out his criminal activities. The stolen vehicles include a Chevrolet GEO PRIZM, valued at 25 thousand pesos, which was taken on March 24 from an address on Juventino Rosas street in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.

Another vehicle stolen by BV is a 2007 Toyota Camry, worth 95 thousand pesos, which was snatched on April 6 from an address on Costa Rica street in the Ex Hipódromo neighborhood. Lastly, a 1997 model Toyota Camry, worth 40 thousand pesos, was stolen on May 25 at the intersection of Laura and Guadalupe streets in the Lomas del Rey neighborhood.

The 38-year-old suspect has been apprehended and has been handed over to the control judge of the Bravos Judicial District. The judge has ordered his presence at the upcoming hearing, wherein the Public Ministry will formally charge him for his illicit activities.

