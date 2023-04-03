Home World arrested Daria Trepova- Corriere TV
The 26-year-old would be accused of having brought the box with the explosive inside to the cafe

A 26-year-old woman, Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, was allegedly arrested in connection with the bombing cost the life of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, the Ukrainian online newspaper, citing the Russian Interfax as the source. According to an initial reconstruction, the young woman is accused of having brought a box with a bust of Tatarsky to the café, inside which explosives were packed.

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023 , 08:10 am

