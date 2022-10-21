Home World Assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump will have to testify by November 14
World

Assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump will have to testify by November 14

by admin
Assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump will have to testify by November 14

NEW YORK – Donald Trump he must present himself before the Chamber of Inquiry Commission by November 14 to testify on the facts that led to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. The commission formally sent the subpoena to the former president to submit to sworn testimony. The tycoon will have until November 4th to submit the documents.

See also  Refers to the CCP’s violation of human rights. Kosovo announced to join the boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics | Kosovo | Boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics | Kosovo President | Osmani | 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

You may also like

Logistics is guaranteed to be smooth | Railway...

Washington Post, including papers seized from Trump, some...

At the front with the “musicians” of the...

“Strip-tease during confession”: a new scandal shakes the...

Liz Truss’s annuity shocks the United Kingdom: 131...

Kevin Spacey acquitted of assaulting an underage actor

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months, outraged Congress...

The Communist Party’s war on independent thought continues

Pope: nurturing the laity has the greatest responsibility...

Uk, for the post-Truss the return of Boris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy