NEW YORK – Donald Trump he must present himself before the Chamber of Inquiry Commission by November 14 to testify on the facts that led to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. The commission formally sent the subpoena to the former president to submit to sworn testimony. The tycoon will have until November 4th to submit the documents.
