At least 29 people have died in a fire at a hospital in Beijing, China

There was a major fire in a hospital in Beijing, China on Tuesday, in which They’re dead at least 29 people and nearly 40 were injured. The hospital is located in the Fengtai district, in the southwest area of ​​the city, and the fire broke out in the east wing of the structure. The causes are not yet known, but on Wednesday the Chinese authorities announced that they had launched an investigation and had already arrested 12 people as a precautionary measure, including the hospital director and some responsible for the construction of the building.