At the sanctuary of Fatima Pope Francis does not read the speech: fears of eye problems, but the Vatican denies

It was supposed to be the occasion for the consecration to Our Lady of the world marked by the war in Ukraine, it was a brief catechesis on Mary “our Lady of haste”. Jorge Mario Bergoglio this morning he left Lisbon, where he is presiding over World Youth Day (WYD) with almost a million young people from all over the world, to go to Fatima, the most political Marian shrine of the twentieth century, in what was announced as a prayer appointment to beg for peace in Ukraine and in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

