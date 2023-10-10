Average exchange rate of the euro Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, October 10.

The official middle exchange rate of the dinar to the euro today is 117.1835 dinars to the eurowhich is a slight change compared to Monday, announced the National Bank of Serbia (NBS).

The dinar will maintain the same value against the euro as it did a month ago, on an annual basis it will be stronger by 0.1 percent, and stronger by 0.1 percent since the beginning of the year.

The indicative exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar is unchanged today and amounts to 111.0218 dinars per dollar. The dinar is weaker against the dollar by 1.5 percent than a month ago, on an annual basis it is stronger by 8.5 percent, and compared to the beginning of the year it is weaker by 0.8 percent.

