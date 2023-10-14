Azerbaijan could invade Armenia | Info

Blinken warned that Azerbaijan could soon invade Armenia.

US Secretary of State Antoni Blinken warned a small group of US lawmakers last week that, according to Washington, Azerbaijan could soon invade Armenia. Politico wrote about it with reference to two sources who were referred to a telephone conversation during which deputies assured Blinken how he was doing it is necessary to take measures against the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in response to the wartime ethnic cleansing operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Blinken said the State Department is looking for ways to hold Azerbaijan accountable and plans to end military aid to Baku. By the way, every year since 2002, the US has passed an exception to the law that would have allowed military aid to Azerbaijan despite its territorial dispute with Armenia, but this year it expired in June and no request has yet been submitted for renewal.

According to him, the USA believes that it would Azerbaijan could invade Armenia in the coming weeksbut at the same time he expressed confidence in the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Politico.

Azerbaijan’s disputed operation in Nagorno-Karabakh last month forced more than 100,000 Armenians to flee Azerbaijan and the region. However, this is not the only dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as Baku wants to build a road that would cut through Armenia’s southern region and allow road traffic to bypass Iran. Aliyev said that he will find a way to implement that corridor regardless of whether “Armenia wants it or not” and threatened to solve the issue by force if necessary.

Two other people confirmed that a briefing was held on the situation in Azerbaijan, but did not provide details. In a statement, the State Department declined to comment on the invitation, but emphasized the ministry’s commitment to “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia” and to resolving the conflict through “direct talks.”

