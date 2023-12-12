Home » Bank of Italy, mortgage rates continue to rise: 4.72% in October
In October the interest rates on loans disbursed during the month to families for the purchase of homes including ancillary expenses (annual effective rate, APR) rose to 4.72% from 4.65% in September. Bankitalia makes this known in the series Banks and money.
The APR on new consumer credit disbursements, however, fell slightly to 10.46% from 10.52 in the previous month. The interest rates on all outstanding deposits were 0.92 percent (0.86 in the previous month).

