With Strahinja Stojačić’s goal, the Serbian national team in 3×3 basketball reached the semi-finals of the World Championship in Austria. She beat the host!

Source: Profimedia

The Serbian national team in 3×3 basketball entered the semi-finals World Championship, because she eliminated the host with a basket by Strahinja Stojačić for the final 21:18 and for the match against Latvia for the final. The fight for the medal will be held on Sunday, and the Serbian team consisting of Majstorović, Stojačić, Branković, Vasić will play from 15:40 against the Latvians, who eliminated the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Brazil and USA will play in the second semi-final (from 16.05), while the final will be played at 18.25. Watch Stojačić’s game-winning basket:

“A big thank you to the fans, they are here with us in large numbers, there were a lot of emotions, we knew that this would be a big game, that Austria is above all physically strong. They hit the shots, we had a lot of problems, but in the end we showed character , we showed who we are and that we know how to play big games. I know from experience that the quarterfinals are always the most important match,” said Majstorović.

The stakes at the World Championship could not be higher, as the medal winners will also win Olympic visas for Paris 2024.