Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania Info

Belorussia’s military exercise began near the borders of Lithuania and Poland.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that in the region, located in near the borders of Lithuania and Poland, a military exercise began, which will be held at several training grounds. According to official information, the exercise will take place in Grodno regionthat is, on the training ground Gožskiand it is emphasized that it will cover several segments.

“In the preparation of the exercise, the wide use of unmanned aerial vehicles and the close interaction of tank and motorized units with units of other branches of the army were used,” it was announced. As stated in the announcement, During the combat training, the Belarusian army will work out issues of a tactical type, as well as those related to the evacuation of the wounded.

Before starting the exercises, Poland has ordered an additional 1,000 soldiers to be deployed to the border with Belarus, who should join the contingent of several hundred soldiers still stationed there. Poland, as well as the Baltic countries, stepped up activities to strengthen the border areas, especially after members of the Wagner paramilitary formation arrived in Belarus.

