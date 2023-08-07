Home » Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania Info
World

Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania Info

by admin
Belarus started military exercises near Poland and Lithuania Info

Belorussia’s military exercise began near the borders of Lithuania and Poland.

Izvor: YouTube/ Hindustan Times/Printscreen

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that in the region, located in near the borders of Lithuania and Poland, a military exercise began, which will be held at several training grounds. According to official information, the exercise will take place in Grodno regionthat is, on the training ground Gožskiand it is emphasized that it will cover several segments.

“In the preparation of the exercise, the wide use of unmanned aerial vehicles and the close interaction of tank and motorized units with units of other branches of the army were used,” it was announced. As stated in the announcement, During the combat training, the Belarusian army will work out issues of a tactical type, as well as those related to the evacuation of the wounded.

Before starting the exercises, Poland has ordered an additional 1,000 soldiers to be deployed to the border with Belarus, who should join the contingent of several hundred soldiers still stationed there. Poland, as well as the Baltic countries, stepped up activities to strengthen the border areas, especially after members of the Wagner paramilitary formation arrived in Belarus.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:49 “RUSSIA AND BELARUS ARE BECOMING ONE COUNTRY!” Experts have no dilemma: NATO has an advantage as far as the private military sector is concerned Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  G7 foreign ministers hold emergency talks on Ukraine crisis at Munich Security Conference - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

France, woman tortured and locked up at home...

The companions of Ukrainian soldiers who died in...

CCP Continues to Infiltrate Overseas via Cloud Technology:...

Nile fever and mosquitoes, the appeal of Ats...

the parallel destinies of the Bidens and Crosetto...

PRM Deputy Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money...

Activision confirms name and date of Call of...

A man was arrested in Forbach, France, accused...

Conditioning military aid to Israel gains traction –...

United Kingdom, the first 50 asylum seekers moved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy