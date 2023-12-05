Bernardo Arévalo calls on Guatemalans to march through the center of the capital on December 7

Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, has announced a citizen march for Thursday, December 7, 2023. This mobilization is said to be in defense of truth, justice, and democracy. Arévalo expressed that it is time to stop the “always corrupt people” who have harmed society and denied freedom of choice. The march is not only a protest but also an affirmation of the country’s identity. The 48 cantons of Totonicapán have expressed their support for the march, which will begin at 8 am at the Supreme Court of Justice before progressing to the Constitutional Court and then the headquarters of the Public Ministry.

The call for the march comes amid growing concerns about attacks on democracy in Guatemala. The United States has announced that it is promoting the Organization of American States (OAS) to intensify its response to these attacks, particularly in response to actions by the Prosecutor’s Office against the elected president. The US ambassador to the OAS has warned that the impact of inaction on Guatemala will extend beyond the country’s borders. This move, however, has been met with resistance from the Guatemalan government, which argues that the transition process is proceeding peacefully.

The social media accounts of the president-elect have been used to spread the word about the march, encouraging citizens to join in the fight for a just and prosperous Guatemala. It is hoped that this mobilization will bring together democratic forces from various sectors, including religious, political, business, and student leaders. Additionally, there have been other recent marches to protest against the 2024 budget and call for the resignation of certain officials.

The specific details of the march for December 7, 2023, have been shared on social media, calling for a mobilization to fight against corruption and for democracy in Guatemala. As the date approaches, it is expected that the citizen march will draw significant participation and attention both within Guatemala and internationally.

