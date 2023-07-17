Between the city and the equatorial forest, the daily life of the inhabitants of Dibaya-Lubwe ~ Tambour des villages

The province of Mai-Ndombe in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a region covered by an equatorial forest estimated at 95,000 km2. This forest stretches along the Kasai River, which acts as a boundary between the provinces of Mai-Ndombe and Kwilu. The inhabitants of the rural commune of Dibaya Lubwe, located along this river, therefore have access to this forest for farming and hunting.

The inhabitants of Dibaya Lubwe cross the Kasai River by canoe to reach the equatorial forest. They grow cassava, maize and other agricultural products there. The forest is an important source of food for these inhabitants, who live every day between their city and the equatorial forest.

During a visit to Dibaya Lubwe, the reporter was able to observe women returning from the forest with traditional baskets filled with food on their backs. The forest is therefore an essential source for the subsistence of the inhabitants of this region.

Where the Kasai River meets the enchanting forest, a harmonious embrace of nature’s beauty and serenity. A glimpse into the captivating world of Dibaya-Lubwe, where life flows to the rhythm of the currents of equatorial nature.

Geographical coordinates of the municipality of Dibaya-Lubwe: -4.141170,19.855700

Companions of the forest, the women of Dibaya-Lubwe, descend gracefully from the wooden canoes, carrying the treasures of nature on their backs. Their traditional baskets are overflowing with produce lovingly harvested from the depths of the rainforest. A vibrant testimony to the symbiosis between man and nature.

Carried by the gentle currents of the Kasai River, a group of women and a man gracefully navigate their canoe, returning from the forest. Together they embody the harmonious relationship between humanity and the bountiful nature that surrounds them..

At dawn, a woman from Dibaya-Lubwe heading for the forest, proudly carrying a traditional basket on her back. Another living symbol of the deep connection between community and nature. 🌿💼 #CompagneDeLaForêt #LivingTradition #DibayaLubwe

READ ALSO Photo report: access to drinking water, a daily challenge in rural areas of the DRC

It is important to note that several large forests are also found in Kwilu province. It should be noted that the inhabitants of this region are not satisfied only with cultivating and hunting in the forests but that they also cut down trees to make logs and boards which they then market elsewhere.

These logs and boards are often transported by boat or whalers to other regions, which obviously contributes to the local economy. However, it is important to ensure that this activity is carried out responsibly to preserve the forests and avoid any form of excessive exploitation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

