US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hear from each other tomorrow. The international media reported this, citing a US official who announced their first telephone conversation in four months for July 28. The phone call comes in the midst of tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, also refreshed by the possibility of a visit to the island by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing returns to warn the United States for Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan. “They will pay the consequences,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference. “We are firmly opposed to President Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – he reiterated – If the United States goes ahead and challenges China, it will bear all the consequences that will ensue”. Meanwhile, according to CNN, the Biden Administration is trying to convince the Speaker of the House that her potential trip to Taiwan could involve risks at a very delicate moment in relations between the island and China. If that happened, Pelosi’s would be the first trip by a House Speaker to Taiwan in 25 years.

The eve is therefore tense: administration sources recall that the phone call is part of a series of communications between Biden and Xi- who had their last interview in March and a virtual meeting in November – aimed at establishing “protections” to ensure that competition “does not lead to conflict”.

The phone call between Biden and Xi then comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, who heads Chinese diplomacy, met last June in Luxembourg, following the summit they had in March in Rome. And then in the past weeks the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had a conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali.

The timing, however, indicates that one of Biden’s main goals is to ensure that the new skirmishes with Beijing provoked by Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan do not derail preparations for the expected face-to-face meeting between the two leaders that could take place in November. , on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on the 12th or that of the APEC which will take place on the 15th in Bangkok.