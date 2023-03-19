by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

Away victory and third place in the standings. Handball Erice couldn’t have done better, conquering the very difficult Bressanone parquet by beating the Italian champions of Brixen Sudtirol 32-27 on the seventh day of the return leg of the national championship…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Handball Erice’s big hit, victory over the Italian champions and third place appeared 44 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.