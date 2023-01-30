Listen to the audio version of the article

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed at Tel Aviv International Airport in Israel after a brief visit to Egypt. Blinken said he had come at a “crucial moment” and condemned the Palestinian attacks that targeted Israeli citizens. “But calls for vengeance against other innocent victims are not the answer. And acts of retaliatory violence against civilians are never justified,” he added. “Taking an innocent life in an act of terrorism is always a heinous crime, but the targeting of people outside their place of worship is particularly shocking,” Blinken said, referring to Friday’s attack that killed seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem, “we condemn it in the strongest terms”, he added, “we condemn all those who carry out these and other acts of terrorism that kill civilian lives, regardless of who the victim is or what they believe in”.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to take steps to calm tensions, rather than inflame them. It is the only way to stop the rising tide of violence that has taken too many lives, too many Israelis, too many Palestinians,” Blinken said in statements at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, before visiting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. “I thank the Secretary of State for the American commitment to regional stability – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said – for the unequivocal message against terrorism that he offered immediately after landing in Israel, the will to expand the Abraham accords… and the continued and determined front against Iran».

“We have agreed that Iran will never have to acquire nuclear weapons,” the US secretary of state said at the end of the meeting with Netanyahu. On the Palestinian issue, Blinken reiterated that the US remains committed to the two-state vision and it is now urgent to adopt measures for a de-escalation between Israelis and Palestinians”.

“We have common interests and also common values. We are two strong democracies and I promise you that we will remain so,” said the premier instead at the end of the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Extending the circle of peace – he added referring to the Abraham Accords – will also serve to achieve a manageable solution with the Palestinians”. The US secretary of state, evoking the current confrontation in Israel on the reform of the judicial system, then added that “what makes our partnership so strong are our common values: in particular the support of democratic institutions and values, the defense of human rights, minorities, the rule of law, freedom of the press and a strong civil society”.