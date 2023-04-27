Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana Šašić | Entertainment

Bojan Simić was banned from approaching his ex-wife Ivana Šašić for 48 hours, even though he is in Zadruza, which he has been a member of since the beginning of the reality show.

Ivana Šašić is restrained pronounced for 48 hourswhich sounds incredible considering that Bojan is currently at the estate in Šimanovci as a contestant of the sixth season of the reality show.

The meeting of Ivana Šašić and Bojan Simić took place recently in Zadruz, after they had not seen each other for about a year, when the singer sang at the usual party on Tuesdays. They called each other names all the time, and the singer recently posted on her Facebook profile that she got a church divorce from Simić.

