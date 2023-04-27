Home » Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana Šašić | Entertainment
World

Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana Šašić | Entertainment

by admin
Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana Šašić | Entertainment

Bojan Simić was banned from approaching his ex-wife Ivana Šašić for 48 hours, even though he is in Zadruza, which he has been a member of since the beginning of the reality show.

Source: Instagram/ivanasasic1/YouTube/zadrugaofficial/screenshot

Ivana Šašić is restrained pronounced for 48 hourswhich sounds incredible considering that Bojan is currently at the estate in Šimanovci as a contestant of the sixth season of the reality show.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

The meeting of Ivana Šašić and Bojan Simić took place recently in Zadruz, after they had not seen each other for about a year, when the singer sang at the usual party on Tuesdays. They called each other names all the time, and the singer recently posted on her Facebook profile that she got a church divorce from Simić.

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Diary from Kabul by Alberto Cairo: the sad fate of the Hazaras

You may also like

Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Long-term forecast for summer | Info

“A path must be outlined with Renzi”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer...

Referee Dragan Petrović made no mistake in the...

Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom...

Two United planes make an emergency landing after...

From Isola delle Femmine the Santamarea to the...

Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen...

Ljubinka Klarić dyed her hair red Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy