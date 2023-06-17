Boris Johnson’s debut as a columnist for the Daily Mail: 600,000 euros a year to write about cheese and salami

6
LONDON – Simply Boris Johnson. After Parliament’s devastating report on the Partygate scandal which seems to have ended his political career forever, the former British prime minister has combined another of his own.
Let’s start by saying that Johnson immediately made up for the humiliation of the Commission on lockdown parties in Downing Street, which forced him to resign as a deputy in Westminster.
See also Started to deliver S-400 air defense missile system to India. Russia asked questions: Is the relationship between the US and India really that good? -Mobile phone Xinmin