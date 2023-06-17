Home » Boris Johnson’s debut as a columnist for the Daily Mail: 600,000 euros a year to write about cheese and salami
World

Boris Johnson’s debut as a columnist for the Daily Mail: 600,000 euros a year to write about cheese and salami

by admin
Boris Johnson’s debut as a columnist for the Daily Mail: 600,000 euros a year to write about cheese and salami

LONDON – Simply Boris Johnson. After Parliament’s devastating report on the Partygate scandal which seems to have ended his political career forever, the former British prime minister has combined another of his own.

Let’s start by saying that Johnson immediately made up for the humiliation of the Commission on lockdown parties in Downing Street, which forced him to resign as a deputy in Westminster.

See also  Started to deliver S-400 air defense missile system to India. Russia asked questions: Is the relationship between the US and India really that good? -Mobile phone Xinmin

You may also like

Uganda, school under attack by rebels: 25 dead

There’s Chestnuts! The new Juve shoots: Milik, Frattesi,...

How to be a public author, critique of...

One-month detention for the father of the boy...

Gas prices in Europe rose | Info

Palermo, renewal and adaptation of the contract for...

now he is in the Pagliarelli prison

U.S. State Department Report: Chinese Criminal Syndicates Human...

Gas prices jumped in Europe | Info

Roll call LeBron responded to Denver coach Michael...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy