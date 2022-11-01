Home World Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: “Our dream continues more alive than ever”
Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: "Our dream continues more alive than ever"

Brazil, Bolsonaro implicitly accepts defeat and transition: "Our dream continues more alive than ever"

“Our dream continues, more alive than ever”: said the outgoing president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in a press conference from the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, speaking for the first time about the electoral result almost 48 hours after the close of the urns that gave the victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. «We are for order and progress. I have always been labeled as undemocratic while moving within the Constitution, “added the right-wing leader, stressing that he” will continue to obey the Constitution “but without specifying whether he recognizes the defeat and without making his next moves known.
«I understand the protests, motivated by the indignation for the elections. But the methods of the left should not be used, “he said, referring to the blocks made by his supporters on the highways. His cabinet chief, Ciro Nogueira, speaking after Bolsonaro’s brief public speech, said he would initiate the transition process to Lula’s government.

