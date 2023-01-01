A man in possession of a knife and explosives was blocked today in Brasilia by the Brazilian military police at the entrance to the area where the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was taking place. This was reported by the portal ‘G1 Globo’ quoting a statement from the military police of the Federal District of Brasilia. The man was intercepted thanks to the searches that are carried out on all the people participating in the celebrations. His predecessor Jair Bolsonaro is absent from Lula’s inauguration ceremony, with whom there will be no handover. The celebrations see the participation in Brasilia, according to estimates, of hundreds of thousands of people.

Lula becomes president for the third time in his life, and twenty years after the start of his first mandate. And he sends a clear message to his people and to the whole world: «Our goal – he said – is to achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon. Brazil does not need to clear forests to maintain and expand its strategic agricultural frontier.”

Winner of the presidential elections in October, until three years ago, the one whom Barack Obama called “the most popular president in the world“, was serving a 12-year sentence for corruption in a Brazilian cell. Then the vote, with victory in the first round of the presidential elections and confirmation in the ballot, completed the political redemption of the icon of the Latin American left after his release in 2019, after 580 days of detention, and the annulment of the sentence of the Supreme Court in 2021.

Already president for two terms between 2003 and 2011, the 76-year-old leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores in his electoral campaign hinged a lot on the nostalgia for prosperity and enormous economic growth, also favored by economic factors such as the boom in the prices of raw materials exported from Brazil, experienced during his presidency