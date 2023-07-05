Brazilian Senate Approves Hearing with Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado

Title: Brazilian Senate Approves Hearing for Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado

The Brazilian Senate’s Security Committee has given its approval to hold a hearing inviting Venezuelan presidential candidate María Corina Machado, according to Sergio Moro, a senator from the Unión Brasil party. Through a tweet, Moro expressed his support for Machado as an opposition leader in Venezuela and stated that Brazilian democrats do not support the political persecution of opposition candidates under the Maduro dictatorship.

Moro also uploaded a video proposing that the hearing with Machado take place in the first week of August. The focus of the discussion would be on Machado’s situation, including her political disqualification, as well as the issue of public security in Venezuela.

During his speech, Moro stated that he intends to question Machado regarding the authoritarianism prevalent in Venezuela. He highlighted that the restriction of rights in Venezuela has implications for public security, leading some to label the country as a narco-terrorist state or narco-dictatorship.

The approval of this hearing is seen as a significant step towards international support for the Venezuelan opposition, while also exposing the flaws within the Maduro regime. The Brazilian Senate’s invitation to Machado highlights the country’s dedication to upholding democratic values and shedding light on the violation of human rights in neighboring Venezuela.

