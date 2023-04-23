breaking latest news of Steph Strings in Bilbao (2023)

A very pleasant surprise that we got on Wednesday with the concert of Steph Stringsfor us an unknown Australian singer-songwriter, who during these days, is touring throughout the state in what, as she acknowledged, was “her first international tour” and which, up to now, has taken her to Switzerland to later pass by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium or the Netherlands.

The point is that, as I say, at least I didn’t know much about Stephen Strings, beyond the videos I could see, and the songs I could listen to before the concert, to prepare this breaking latest news a bit. The first thing that surprised me is that she had nothing to do with the usual concept of singer-songwriter that we have in mind, but that she is a true guitar virtuoso who, moreover, knows how to fill all spaces and create special and unique atmospheres. in every song.

So, there we went, to Kutxa Beltza, the small room of the Kafe Antzokia -also known as the “antxiki”- with all the enthusiasm and curiosity of those who know that they are going to witness something out of the ordinary, something that, for true is more than difficult in these times, when it seems that everything is invented.

The artist went on stage in solo format, and to warm up she performed a couple of instrumental pieces, in which she accompanied herself with a harmonica and two separate accessories on her feet, to play the sounds of the bass drum and the hi-hat, while playing the guitar. , from which a very clean sound emanated, demonstrating his virtuosity, in the fingerpicking technique first, and giving wax when he picked up the pick, in sounds that moved between rock and folk. A more than encouraging start to the concert, which was followed by the interpretation of one of her latest songs, ‘Joyours’, where she tackled more pop sounds, although making it clear at the end of the song that she was not going to put the pedal down. throttle. See also Cardinal Krajewski: We must care for the homeless - Vatican News

Next, she continued with her extensive catalog of rhythms, with border sounds, while constantly interacting with an audience totally involved in the concert, and showing a great ability to connect with people, explaining each song in depth and being delighted to be in Bilbao. .

Dark western tones for ‘Catacombs’, with which he creates an overwhelming atmosphere that takes over the venue, to later radically change the mood and, after explaining his Irish roots, interpret ‘Wildfire’, another instrumental where, indeed, he comes to light his European blood, emulating some unplugged Dropkick Murphys in some parts of the song. It would be followed by ‘Dusty Road’, with an evident hippie spirit, explained by Strings herself, and a happy melody, overflowing with optimism and good vibes.

In the final part of the gig, the communion between the artist and the public was already unstoppable and it was obvious that she was comfortable in that situation, and she did not stop showing off on the six strings, showing her ability and speed in plucks executed at devilish speeds, while he did not stop making calls for those of us who attended the concert to participate in the party, applauding and chanting the refrains.