British researchers conclude that there are 3 main symptoms of chronic coronary disease

Scientists from King’s College London have analyzed the conditions of patients infected with the coronavirus across the UK, and have summed up the three main symptoms of patients with chronic coronary disease (long-term symptoms of coronary disease, that is, the sequelae of coronary disease).

The researchers focused on 1,459 patients with COVID-19, which they defined as having symptoms for at least 12 weeks after contracting the virus, and divided the patients into three main “symptoms.”

Patients in the first group had respiratory symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations.

The second group of patients experienced neurological symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, poor memory and headaches. These symptoms were most common in patients infected with the Delta variant, the researchers said.

The third group of patients had symptoms of immune response.

The study pointed out that although many people suffer from chronic coronary disease, they do not know how to treat it.

Scientists say more work is needed to confirm the study’s findings, but it provides some insight into the complexity of the COVID-19 condition and its impact on human health.

“These findings could help develop personalized diagnosis and treatment, as well as help policymakers provide care for people living with COVID-19,” the study noted.