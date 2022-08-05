Home World British researchers conclude that there are 3 main symptoms of COVID-19 – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

British researchers conclude that there are 3 main symptoms of COVID-19 – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
British researchers conclude that there are 3 main symptoms of COVID-19 – Xinhua English.news.cn

British researchers conclude that there are 3 main symptoms of chronic coronary disease

Scientists from King’s College London have analyzed the conditions of patients infected with the coronavirus across the UK, and have summed up the three main symptoms of patients with chronic coronary disease (long-term symptoms of coronary disease, that is, the sequelae of coronary disease).

The researchers focused on 1,459 patients with COVID-19, which they defined as having symptoms for at least 12 weeks after contracting the virus, and divided the patients into three main “symptoms.”

Patients in the first group had respiratory symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations.

The second group of patients experienced neurological symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, poor memory and headaches. These symptoms were most common in patients infected with the Delta variant, the researchers said.

The third group of patients had symptoms of immune response.

The study pointed out that although many people suffer from chronic coronary disease, they do not know how to treat it.

Scientists say more work is needed to confirm the study’s findings, but it provides some insight into the complexity of the COVID-19 condition and its impact on human health.

“These findings could help develop personalized diagnosis and treatment, as well as help policymakers provide care for people living with COVID-19,” the study noted.

See also  Indonesia's new crown cases decrease in a single day, Jakarta has conditions to relax "emergency restrictions"|Indonesia|Jakarta|Bali_Sina News

You may also like

Migrants, towards relocation to France and Germany. Lamorgese:...

[Yokogawa’s point of view]The CCP calls itself the...

US, boom in employment drives out recession. But...

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to conduct...

Gaza, Israel launches “Breaking Dawn” operation against Islamic...

Guo Zhengliang exploded after Pelosi went to Taiwan

Peace and war – the Republic

Syrian Ambassador to China: Condemns the US for...

Tensions in Gaza: Israeli army, 15 Islamic Jihad...

Fukushima residents struggle to oppose the discharge of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy