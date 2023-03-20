Home World Brother of Jovana Jeremić Fun
Jovana Jeremić publicly thanked her brother for the support he provided her during the divorce period.

Source: Kurir televezija / printscreen

The presenter spoke publicly about everything she went through, and now she used the opportunity to go public thanks her brother who was her biggest supporter. On the occasion of his birthday, Jeremić publicly wrote a congratulatory message in which she stated how much he means to her. She wrote that during the stressful period, she received support and strength from her brother, sister-in-law and several family members.

“After the divorce, my biggest support was my brother, sister-in-law and Miki, and Milica. We raised Lea together and those are moments I will never forget. Remember, then give back,” Jovana wrote on her Instagram story.

Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana/Screenshot

Jovana’s ex showed up at her birthday:

