Canada, mysterious robbery at Toronto airport: stolen a shipment of gold bars worth twenty million

New York – A sensational old-fashioned heist: a gang of professionals kidnapped from Canada’s largest airport, Pearson International in Torontoa load of one and a half tons of gold barsworth more than twenty million dollars. The metal had arrived aboard a freighter and was transferred to an armored area inside the airport. Here, the Canadian police explained, without going into details, “he was taken away by illegal means” and loaded into a van. It is not known whether there are any suspects or whether any arrests have been made. The police did not want to indicate, at the moment, the name of the airline responsible for the operations. The airport had been shut down for 18 minutes due to a series of problems, but police declined to explain whether the blackout at the airport could be linked to the hit. “It’s a very rare occurrence,” Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said. “The only thing that matters to him – he added – is to solve the case quickly”.





Toronto is the airport through which all the gold that is collected from the mines and destined for the foreign market passes through. Most of the cargo planes bound for overseas depart from Toronto. The Royal Canadian Police are dealing with this heist which recalls the famous robbery carried out in 83 in Englandwhich went down in history as Brink’s Matt robberywhen from the international airport of Heathrow, in London, three thousand kilos of bars and diamonds plus cash disappeared. According to local media, despite the size of the coup, it would be the work of a local gang, which would have had the decisive support of someone who works inside the airport. “We are still trying to figure out how this was possible,” a spokesperson for the company said Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The problem for the robbers, say the investigators, will be to be able to place the load, a difficulty that the perpetrators of the heist encountered forty years ago.