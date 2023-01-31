Listen to the audio version of the article

Four years after legalizing marijuana (including for recreational use), Canada is today at another progressive turn in social drug policies: in fact, on the last day of January, a law decriminalizing the personal possession of hard drugs in British Columbia. Canada’s westernmost province will no longer prosecute citizens aged 18 or over who are caught with less than 2.5 grams of hard drugs intended for personal use: heroin, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and fentanyl , the synthetic opioid, a hundred times more powerful than morphine, which after sweeping the United States has become the most widespread drug in Canada.

“Those found in possession of this modest amount of hard drugs will not be arrested and jailed, instead they will be offered information on social programs and detoxification treatment, if they request it. On the other hand, drug trafficking will remain illegal and punishable by law, regardless of the quantity possessed,” explains Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction of British Columbia. “We are convinced that it is a health problem, not a criminal problem: we must take this further step to allow shame and stigma to be overcome,” says Whiteside, explaining that the new law will help people seek support.

The experiment of the social democratic government (decided in May as an exception to the Narcotics Act) will last for three years: the objective of the provincial government is first of all to reduce the number of deaths caused by hard drugs; secondly, curb crimes related to drug use and drug trafficking; and also contain the very high costs of public safety and health directly linked to hard drugs. “But – remarked a release from the authorities – the sale or trafficking remains illegal: the decriminalization of the personal consumption of drugs does not in any way mean the legalization of drug trafficking”.

As early as 1959, the world‘s first methadone clinic opened in British Columbia. But in 2016 it was forced to declare a state of health emergency: despite spending 2.8 billion Canadian dollars (over two billion US dollars) each year on support services for drug users, overdose deaths in 2022 – according to official data – there were 41.7 per 100,000 people, more than five times the 1996 rate, much more than the 28.3 per 100,000 inhabitants reported by the United States.

In Vancouver, a few steps from the buildings of the business district, entire areas have become areas for drug dealing and drug addicts looking for a fix: Zombieland they call it in Canada. On the Pacific coast, the center of the crisis, this silent epidemic has caused almost as many deaths as Covid: for two years, the provincial police services have counted about 4,400 deaths from overdoses, against 5,000 due to the coronavirus.