Capote vs the Swans” – MONDO MODA

FX has released the full trailer for ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’, second season of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy (‘American Horror Story’). The first “Bette vs Joan Feud” featured the clash between Old Hollywood actresses, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Scheduled to premiere on January 31st, the new season will show how author Truman Capote betrayed several of his friends, the ‘Swans’, a group of rich American women, by publishing the short story ‘La Côte Basque’, in 1965.

Feud: Capote vs The Swans

The characters were thinly disguised versions of Capote’s real-life friends and confidants, and the tale revealed many of his most scandalous secrets. After its publication, the women in question cut off contact with Capote, and the story was the subject of widespread controversy.

The cast includes Tom Hollander (Truman Capote), Naomi Watts (Babe Paley), Diane Lane (Slim Keith) and Chloë Sevigny (CZ Guest), as well as Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald and Jessica Lange.

The production will be based on the book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, written by Laurence Leamer.G

Gus Van Sant will direct all eight episodes, with Jon Robin Baitz (‘Brothers & Sisters’) serving as writer and showrunner.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

