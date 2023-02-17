16.02.2023

A member of Thailand’s football team who was eventually rescued from a rock cave for two weeks has died suddenly in the UK. The cause of death was not released.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) In 2018, 12 members and coaches of the Thai youth football team “Wild Boars” were trapped while exploring the Sleeping Beauty Cave in Chiang Rai Province. It took days for international rescuers to successfully free them.

The captain of the football team died suddenly in the UK on Tuesday (February 14). The 17-year-old nicknamed “Dom” (Duangpetch Promthep) was studying at a football academy in England before his death. He was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in his room on Sunday. He died two days later.

News of Dom’s death was confirmed by the football academy and the Zico Foundation in Thailand, which funded his study in the UK. The cause of death was not released. After investigation, the local police stated that “there is no need to treat it as a suspicious incident.”

Football Academy devastated by Dom’s sudden death

Soccer academy director Ian Smith said the school was “deeply saddened” by his death and the community was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the news.

Kiatisuk Senamuang, the head of the Zico Foundation and former Thailand national team captain and coach, said in an online news conference that he did not know the cause of Dom’s death, but that Dom appeared to be in good health.

Dom’s mother told a news conference that she hoped a Buddhist monk in the UK would perform a Buddhist ceremony for Dom so that, according to Buddhist beliefs, his soul would not be trapped where he died.

Caving in trouble

Dom was the captain of the “Wild Boars” soccer team in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

In June 2018, 12 soccer players aged 11 to 16 and their coach were exploring Sleeping Beauty’s Cave when they were trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters. He was eventually trapped in the depths of the cave about 4 kilometers from the mouth of the cave.

A total of 140 divers participated in the rescue operation, and all team members and their instructors were successfully rescued in two batches.

The incident made global media headlines at the time and was later made into a movie and TV series.

Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found Bicycles left at the cave entrance A football coach takes 12 young players into a cave to explore, but they are trapped because of the skyrocketing water level during the rainy season. Find their bikes, sneakers and backpacks at the cave entrance. Thirteen people entered the cave without equipment. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found Where the Junior Soccer Team Disappeared There is a stalactite cave scenic spot in Maesai, a city on the border between Chiangrai Province (Chiangrai) in northern Thailand and Myanmar, and there are dense rivers underground. The disappearance of a football coach and a teenager here has attracted worldwide attention. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found Thai search and rescue team general mobilization The Thai military and search and rescue teams moved powerful water pumps into the cave, hoping to drain the water in the cave with all their strength. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found The Prime Minister of Thailand came to the scene to care about the progress of the search and rescue Thai Prime Minister Prayut Prayuth spoke to international experts and rescuers and inspected the search and rescue site. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found global mobilization assistance There are 840 soldiers, 90 special forces members, 4 helicopters, excavators and many disaster relief equipment at the search and rescue site. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found Trapped for many days The search and rescue work entered the seventh day. There was no food or light in the cave. Everyone was very concerned about the survival of the trapped people. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found Difficult search and rescue missions Search and rescue personnel tried to go deep into the cave to rescue, but the operation was constantly hindered by heavy rain and flooding. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found All rescued! British searchers have finally found the teenager and coach of the football team who had been missing for nine days in the Sleeping Beauty Cave. Miracle! The Thai youth football team was trapped and lost for 9 days and found The family let go of the big stone in their hearts The family members who have been anxious for days can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Concerned people around the world also celebrated enthusiastically. The next challenge is to provide food and medicine, and to train them to dive out of trouble.

(AP, AFP, Reuters)

