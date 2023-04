Florence, April 2, 2023 – Scary car accident a Firenze. This morning, April 2, aauto And precipitated dal Indian Viaduct.

The affected section is that of the lane that leads from the islet in the direction of Peretola airport.

The firefighters extracted the driver of the vehicle alive and entrusted him to the 118 health personnel and guaranteed the safety of the scenario. Two vehicles and seven units intervened on the spot.