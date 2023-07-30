Home » Car stolen from Serbs again in Greece | Info
World

by admin
Serbs in Greece had their car stolen.

Source: Mondo/Sanja Čurćić

During their vacation in Greece, some Serbs had an unpleasant experience when their car was broken into or stolen. Based on that, it can be concluded that this year it has become a frequent occurrence at one of the most popular Serbian resorts. On the Facebook page “Live from Greece”, one user wrote that her vehicle went missing in Halikidiki.

“A gray BMW X3 has disappeared in Skala Furka. I am asking for information if anyone has seen anything. Thanks in advance,” the announcement reads. The user reported the car theft to the police in Kassandra. A number of people commented on the latest case of theft that was published on the social network.

Most of them commented that the thieves “crossed every line”. There were also those who stated that the vehicles were returned to some Serbs. Let us remind you that a family’s car was stolen in Greece at the beginning of July. Fortunately, their vehicle was found.

The car was a “KIA SPORTAGE” brand with Kragujevac license plates.

