Home » Carabinieri block a construction site in the Aeolian Islands, no security measures, fines of 35 thousand euros
World

Carabinieri block a construction site in the Aeolian Islands, no security measures, fines of 35 thousand euros

by admin
Carabinieri block a construction site in the Aeolian Islands, no security measures, fines of 35 thousand euros

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The carabinieri of the Messina provincial command blocked work on a construction site in Malfa on the Aeolian Islands due to non-compliance with worker safety standards. The owner of the company and the security officer…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Carabinieri block a construction site in the Aeolian Islands, no security measures, fines of 35 thousand euros appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  the pictures are impressive- TV Courier

You may also like

Udinese Market | Crazy Saponara idea: the bianconeri...

Can you find the dog hidden in this...

e don’t miss another exciting episode of the...

Carmen Boza returns with a song to maturity...

involved a train carrying sulfur and asphalt –...

The truth about the earnings of the series...

Israeli security agencies have labeled recent settler attacks...

Chelsea, here’s how much Lukaku weighs in the...

A serial killer who left a deck of...

Róisín Murphy presents “Fader” and the clip that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy