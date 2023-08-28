Cargo Plane Initiates Routes for Cuban Mules from Venezuela to Cuba

Cargo Plane for Cuban Mules Begins Operating from Venezuela

In a move that aims to facilitate the purchases of Cuban travelers, a cargo plane has started operating between the Venezuelan pole of Isla Margarita and Havana Airport. The new route, which is serviced by the Porlamar air terminal in Nueva Esparta, is expected to boost commercial transactions and allow Cubans to spend more in dollars on Isla Margarita.

Yulier Ávila, the commercial manager of ETN Inversiones, the operating agency responsible for transporting Cuban tourists from Cuba to Isla Margarita, expressed confidence that the cargo plane service will increase the number of passengers served on the island. Notably, passengers will now have the opportunity to carry larger exportable items such as refrigerators, minibars, electric and induction motorcycles, as well as various large-scale appliances and equipment from Venezuela.

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Free Port and Production of Nueva Esparta, José Gregorio Rodríguez, emphasized the expansion of purchases through this new opportunity. He stated that the cargo unit will leave Porlamar and head towards Havana starting on August 25, marking a significant step towards increased trade between the two destinations.

For those planning to shop in Isla Margarita, several stores have been recommended. According to reviews on TripAdvisor, Mercado La Isla in Porlamar is hailed as the main center for shopping. With the introduction of the cargo plane service, travelers have more options and opportunities to explore the shopping scene on the island.

The cargo plane route is expected to have a positive impact on tourism and commerce between Venezuela and Cuba, opening up new possibilities for both countries. As the service gets underway, the Cuban mules can now bring back larger and more diverse merchandise from their trips, further enhancing the economic ties and exchanges between the two nations.