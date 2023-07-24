Carini, removed 20 tons of waste from the coast

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

After yet another extraordinary cleaning of via Cristoforo Colombo and via Vespucci, the mayor of Carini: “It will be the last, whoever is the cause of his illness must cry for himself”. Over 20 tons of waste removed It took six hours, three teams of operators, two compactors, a bobcat and a daily van to remove about twenty tons of…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Carini, 20 tons of waste removed from the coast appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

