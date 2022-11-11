The young novelty of Chongqing

“Electrify your life” is Yadea’s motto. “We, despite everything, continue to invest in research and development, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humanity,” concludes Zhang. But China is large, the regional areas are continuously developing novelties linked to the territory. Like that of Kove, a new brand that aims at an equally young audience, a lover of motorcycle racing.

“We are not worried about Covid-19, what we are focused on is above all the availability of chips”, says, in fact, Zhang Xue, born in 1987, general manager of Kove, born 5 years ago with large investments in a strong area expansion. «We are based in the Yubei District in Chongqing, a city of 35 million inhabitants, I brought my past and my motorcycle racing skills to the company. Since I retired from racing I have changed jobs, now I’m a manager ». Chongqing has been very affected, like Chengdu, by the anti-Covid-19 restrictions. The supply chain has been interrupted in fits and starts. We are trying to compensate for the lack of imported chips with local production. I would say that our presence here is very important also because it shows that the economy is strong and can go on ».

Kove is an innovative company born five years ago with the support of the Government of the area

Head of development, Aska is general manager Europe division of Yadea

Former champion who has now retired from competitions, Zhang Xue is general manager of Kove, a brand from Chongqinq

Prospects in the pipeline

For these entrepreneurs, exports are even more important than imports. They represent a challenge for China. But the zero-Covid 19 policy represents a serious problem, right at the moment in which it was reiterated by the Government as the main tool to keep the contagion at bay.

Attention now shifts to the South West again, as over a thousand flights have been canceled in the southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of GuangDong, where the increase in cases has been particularly evident. In Beijing, more than 700 flights were also canceled. The containment measures adopted in the face of the spread of the virus, in addition to the cancellation of flights, are lockdowns, mandatory quarantines and mass checks. “Let’s hope we don’t end up like Shanghai,” is the hope of the people of Guanzhou.