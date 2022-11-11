Home World Chinese companies blocked by Covid-19 return to travel abroad
World

Chinese companies blocked by Covid-19 return to travel abroad

by admin
Chinese companies blocked by Covid-19 return to travel abroad

The young novelty of Chongqing

“Electrify your life” is Yadea’s motto. “We, despite everything, continue to invest in research and development, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humanity,” concludes Zhang. But China is large, the regional areas are continuously developing novelties linked to the territory. Like that of Kove, a new brand that aims at an equally young audience, a lover of motorcycle racing.

“We are not worried about Covid-19, what we are focused on is above all the availability of chips”, says, in fact, Zhang Xue, born in 1987, general manager of Kove, born 5 years ago with large investments in a strong area expansion. «We are based in the Yubei District in Chongqing, a city of 35 million inhabitants, I brought my past and my motorcycle racing skills to the company. Since I retired from racing I have changed jobs, now I’m a manager ». Chongqing has been very affected, like Chengdu, by the anti-Covid-19 restrictions. The supply chain has been interrupted in fits and starts. We are trying to compensate for the lack of imported chips with local production. I would say that our presence here is very important also because it shows that the economy is strong and can go on ».

Kove is an innovative company born five years ago with the support of the Government of the area

Head of development, Aska is general manager Europe division of Yadea

Former champion who has now retired from competitions, Zhang Xue is general manager of Kove, a brand from Chongqinq

See also  Cuba in the square challenges the regime: "Communism to death, now freedom"

Prospects in the pipeline

For these entrepreneurs, exports are even more important than imports. They represent a challenge for China. But the zero-Covid 19 policy represents a serious problem, right at the moment in which it was reiterated by the Government as the main tool to keep the contagion at bay.

Attention now shifts to the South West again, as over a thousand flights have been canceled in the southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of GuangDong, where the increase in cases has been particularly evident. In Beijing, more than 700 flights were also canceled. The containment measures adopted in the face of the spread of the virus, in addition to the cancellation of flights, are lockdowns, mandatory quarantines and mass checks. “Let’s hope we don’t end up like Shanghai,” is the hope of the people of Guanzhou.

You may also like

Ukraine war: 4 things to watch as Russian...

Tonga, 7.1 magnitude earthquake at sea: “Tsunami risk”

The “canary” of the US economy is about...

Israel, Herzog will give Netanyahu the task to...

Amazonia, the directors of the forest: the indigenous...

Inflation, Brussels revises its forecasts upwards: prices will...

Apple helps Chinese censorship: limited the AirDrop function...

Spectators kidnapped by Ukrainians: the theatrical show that...

US midterm elections 2022: The history-making elector and...

Midterm Usa, Georgia decisive for the Senate. A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy