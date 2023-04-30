Home » Cinisi remembers Peppino Impastato, the concert with Roy Paci: that’s when
Cinisi remembers Peppino Impastato, the concert with Roy Paci: that's when

Cinisi remembers Peppino Impastato, the concert with Roy Paci: that’s when

After three long years, the Concerto for Peppino Impastato is back. The musical event will take place in Cinisi on May 9 in memory of the journalist and militant of proletarian democracy killed by the mafia 45 years ago. On stage, Roy Paci, Shakalab,…

