Cinisi remembers Peppino Impastato, the concert with Roy Paci: that’s when

by palermolive.it

After three long years, the Concerto for Peppino Impastato is back. The musical event will take place in Cinisi on May 9 in memory of the journalist and militant of proletarian democracy killed by the mafia 45 years ago. On stage, Roy Paci, Shakalab,…

