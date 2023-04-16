Ćiro Imobile in the hospital after a collision with a tram | Sport

Ćiro Imobile collided with a tram and ended up in the hospital, his daughters were also in the car with him, who fortunately escaped unhurt…

Source: Twitter/@_GIFN

Lazio striker Ćiro Imobile collided with a tram and ended up in the hospital. The first information was that he was only slightly injured, but it seems that things are more serious than that. His club also announced and confirmed that things are not as naive as it seemed at first.

The team from Rome states that the injury is not harmless. “There are bruises in the spine area, as well as damage to the rib on the right side. He is feeling well, but will remain in the hospital for further examinations“, the announcement states. His daughters were with him in the car and fortunately escaped serious injuries.

The first photos from the scene have also appeared and it seems that Imobile was quite lucky. The tram hit him from the side, the airbags activated and probably prevented even greater consequences. The tram driver ended up on the ground and was also helped. In his first statement, Ćiro pointed out that “the tram was to blame and that he ran through the red light”, but the police announced the launch of an investigation, after which it will be known what exactly happened.