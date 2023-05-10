Civitanova, dead hit by the train: traffic haywire

Civitanova, 10 May 2023 – Police at the Civitanova railway station. From 5.15 the circulation it’s slowed down and the intervention of the Judicial Authority was requested for the investment of a woman. Investigations are underway which do not even exclude the possibility of suicide.

The victim is a young North African. The drama occurred at the height of the via Buozzi/Cecchetti underpass and the body, after the collision, was thrown between a passing siding and a siding with predominantly head injuries.

The woman’s partner, also a North African, subsequently went to the scene and provided the investigators with important information to reconstruct the last hours of the young woman’s life.

The two were staying in a city hotel and the man was taken to the police station to be heard.

Investment in Civitanova: the situation of the trains

On the line breaking latest news-Ancona, train traffic remains significantly slowed down. The trains High Speed, InterCity and Regional can record an increased travel time of up to 120 minutes. The IC 604 breaking latest news (7:02) – Milano Centrale (1:40 pm) train travels more than 60 minutes late. Regional trains may be subject to route restrictions and cancellations.

News being updated